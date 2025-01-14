Share

In the early hours of Tuesday, a fire outbreak destroyed goods worth millions of naira at Ahịa Mgbede, opposite the New Motor Spare Parts Market in Nnewi, Anambra State.

New Telegraph gathered that the fire affected several shops, with goods and properties burnt to ashes which has plunged the affected business owners into agony and despair.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Anambra State Fire Service in a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Unit, led by the state fire chief, Chukwudi Chiketa noted that the operative fought tirelessly to contain the fire all night which reignited later this morning.

The statement added that all efforts are ongoing to completely extinguish the fire.

However, the fire service chief confirmed that no casualties had been recorded as of the time of filing this report. He, however, urged the public to adopt fire safety measures and promptly report fire outbreaks to the fire service.

READ ALSO

The statement read, “The Anambra State Firefighters attended to a massive fire outbreak at Ahịa Mgbede, located opposite the Motor Spare Parts Market, Uruagu Nnewi, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“The distress call was received at 2:15 am on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. Firemen and firefighting equipment from the Nnewi and Ogidi Fire Stations were immediately deployed to the scene.

“Our Firemen fought tirelessly to contain the fire, but it reignited later this morning. Efforts are ongoing to completely extinguish the fire.

“Always be conscious of fire and avoid actions that could trigger outbreaks. Fire is dangerous but preventable. When incidents occur, call the Fire Service immediately to enable timely intervention,” the statement read.

Share

Please follow and like us: