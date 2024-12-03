Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Yobe Market

Tragedy struck on Tuesday at the Bayan Tasha market in Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State when a fire gutted more than 50 shops, destroying properties worth millions of Naira.
New Telegraph gathered that the blaze began at about 2 am after electricity was restored to the area, leaving the community in sadness and shock.
READ ALSO
- Midnight Fire Razes 17 Shops, Destroys Multimillion Naira Goods In Ibadan
- Custom Officer, Wife, Four Children Killed In Osun Fire
- Fire Engulfs Shops In Ibadan Market
However, the swift response of the federal and state fire services helped in quenching the fire from further destruction.
Similarly, last year, several goods and properties were lost to a fire at the same market.
The fire occurred around 1 am and was not put out until 4 am on June 10, 2023.
Please follow and like us: