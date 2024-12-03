New Telegraph

Fire Destroys 50 Shops In Yobe Market

Tragedy struck on Tuesday at the Bayan Tasha market in Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State when a fire gutted more than 50 shops, destroying properties worth millions of Naira.

New Telegraph gathered that the blaze began at about 2 am after electricity was restored to the area, leaving the community in sadness and shock.

However, the swift response of the federal and state fire services helped in quenching the fire from further destruction.

Similarly, last year, several goods and properties were lost to a fire at the same market.

The fire occurred around 1 am and was not put out until 4 am on June 10, 2023.

