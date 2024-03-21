Fire Destroys 4 Buildings in Idumota Market

An inferno has razed at least three buildings at the intersection of Nnamdi Azikiwe and Docemo in the Idumota area of Lagos Island. The fire which started from one of the buildings at about 8am yesterday, according to an eye witness destroyed three structures of four storey buildings and one of five storey building, adding that one of the buildings collapsed due to the intensity of the fire.

The Southwest Coordinator for National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, said that efforts were ongoing to prevent the inferno from spreading beyond its present reach. The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said, the inferno started from the 4-storey building due to power surge after electricity was restored to the building.

According to him, the fire which started at No. 47 Dosunmu Street, escalated to four buildings at No 45, No. 47, No. 49A and No. 49B at Dosunmu Street, Lagos Island. The building at No. 47 collapsed as a result of the impact of the fire. “The LASEMA Response team at Lekki alongside LRU Fire, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Federal Fire Men, Nigerian Ports Authority Fire men, LASAMBUS Officials, LNSC officials, CBD crew and Nigeria Police Force are all responders present at the scene of the incident under the supervision of the Hon. Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Gbenga Oyerinde,” he said.