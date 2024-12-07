Fire Destroys 30 Shops In Nasarawa Market

Share

Fire has razed no fewer than 30 tailoring shops at the new modern market in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the inferno started on Thursday night at about 9:30 pm and lasted till the early hours of Friday.

It was, however, difficult for the personnel of the Nasarawa State Fire Service to put off the fire owing to the heaps of refuse dumps in and around the marketplace.

Confirming the development, the Director of Fire Service in the state, Ombogus-Joshua, said he got a distress call at about 9:30 pm Thursday that there was a fire outbreak at the Lafia Modern market, adding that he immediately had to deploy his men to the scene of the incident.

He appealed to the public to be conscious of how they use their electrical appliances and warned against the indiscriminate dumping of refuse near their shops to avoid future occurrences.

“The inferno began at about 9:30 pm on Thursday and continued till the following morning of Friday, leaving properties worth millions of naira destroyed at the Lafia modern market,” he said.

