Fire Claims Lives Of SSG’s Daughter, Three Grandchildren In Sokoto

A tragic fire on Monday morning claimed the lives of the Secretary to the Sokoto State Government (SSG), Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Sifawa’s daughter and three grandchildren.

New Telegraph reports that Alhaji Sifawa’s daughter married Alhaji Muhammadu Yusuf Bello, the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Sports and Youth Development.

The devastating fire occurred while the family was asleep, trapping the woman and her three children in the blaze while the husband was the sole survivour of the tragic incident.

The Sokoto State Fire Service worked diligently to contain the blaze, but the loss of life has sent shockwaves throughout the state.

The victims will be laid to rest on Monday, January 6, at the Sheikh Shehu Usmanu Danfodiyo Mosque in Sifawa, in accordance with Islamic rites.

This heartbreaking incident has prompted an outpouring of condolences from leaders and residents across the state.

Among those who have visited the bereaved family to offer their condolences are Deputy Governor Eng. Idris Mohammed Gobir, members of the State Executive Council, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and numerous friends and sympathizers.

