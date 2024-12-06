Fire Caused By 9-Year-Old Guts Building In Kwara

Share

A three-bedroom flat has been gutted by fire at No. 52 Mandate Housing Estate, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

A statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, said the prompt response by the State’s firemen prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings, adding that “The fire was caused by a 9-year-old child playing with matches, which ignited a mattress and escalated the blaze”.

“We strongly urge the public to prioritise safety at all times, especially as children spend their holiday at home with limited supervision while many parents are at work.

“As the festive season approaches, we must emphasise the dangers of firecrackers, commonly known as ‘bangers’. A tragic incident from a few years ago serves as a sobering reminder.

“A young boy was playing with firecrackers when he heard the sound of his father’s car pulling into the driveway. Panicked and afraid of being scolded, he quickly lit a firecracker and tossed it under the bed, thinking it would remain hidden. Moments later, his father walked in, oblivious of what had just happened.

“Excited to celebrate, the father decided to take the family out for some shopping. They locked the house and left, unaware of the smoldering danger spreading beneath the bed. By the time they returned, the fire had consumed the entire house, leaving nothing but ashes and heartbreak behind.

“This devastating incident highlights the importance of vigilance and safety. Parents must educate their children on the dangers of firecrackers and ensure they are used responsibly, if at all. Let us all work together to prevent such tragedies at this festive season,” the statement admonished.

