Fire Brigade Approach, Bane Of Team Nigeria’s Progress –Deji Aliu

…says Nigeria’s chances at the World Athletics Championships slim

One of the few Nigerians to have won an Olympic Games medal, Deji Aliu, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA said there was a need to win back the confidence of the current crop of Nigerian athletes. Excerpts:

Nigeria is heading to the World Athletics Championships with lean team of 15 athletes. What’s your take on this?

It’s a shame on the part of Nigeria for us to have such a number of athletes. I mean, look at other countries that are not even up to Nigeria in terms of athletics strength, they have 25, 30, and we are having 15? That’s the lowest we have ever fielded at a major competition. So, I don’t see that as a step in the right direction.

The reason for the lean number was because gone are the days we go for jamboree…

That statement basically is consolatory. People that are saying that are using that to console themselves. If you are saying jamboree, what’s that? Everybody’s not going to win a medal, however, everybody that appears at the World Championship stage, they are all world beaters. So, I don’t believe in the issue of jamboree. They are just using those kind of statements to console themselves. Going to World Championship with 15 athletes is the lowest. It’s an indicator that we are not getting a lot of things right.

What would you say are Team Nigeria’s chances in Tokyo?

Our chances are not really bright as it used to be. We have to be honest with ourselves. I mean, most of those athletes, some of them are tired from the NCAA. I mean, the only one we can rely on right now, are the likes of Tobi Amusan, also I don’t know her condition at the moment, but we can count on Ese Brume if she is 100% fit, and that’s it.

Favour Ofili finally confirmed her change of nationality from Nigeria to Turkey. Nigeria’s loss you will say?

No, I don’t see that as a loss. It is not a loss to Nigeria at all. Let’s just leave it at that and wish her all the best.

It takes four years to prepare for a major championship. The Olympics is in 2028, what do you think we need to be doing now to get it right?

We need to do a lot. We need to go back to the drawing board. We need to change the way we do things. I mean, we cannot expect to do things the same way and expect different results. It’s not going to work. We are getting everything wrong. From the preparation phase, to the competition phase is zero. We don’t plan. We are used to this fire brigade approach and it’s not going to take us anywhere. Now everybody go on the internet, you see the Olympic programme already. Go to the World Athletics page. You’ll see the programme for next year, it’s out. Everybody knows when it’s going to happen, the dates, the time, everything. But for us, we prefer to stick with that fire brigade approach. Why? Until we expunge that fire brigade approach from our system, that’s the only way we will start making progress. Because it’s affecting the athletes, it’s affecting everything. It’s affecting the sport itself.

In your days, the competition for national team selection always fierce especially during the national trials, but no longer like that again. How did Nigeria athletics get to where it is today?

That’s the time we don’t do stuff like this. You know, when people are trying to be biased, when they bring in sentiment into practice, track and field is practical. It’s what you put in that you will get. It’s not rocket science, you know. And until we start playing the game the right way, it might continue to get worse. Imagine a situation whereby an athlete who comes for a national championship and without a medical report to say the athlete is not fit, but such athlete will tell you he or she is not ready to compete and the next thing you give them bye. Obviously, you have started what you cannot finish making other athletes to start behaving same way. And that’s where we are right now. Right now, our national championship is a mess. It’s a shame. You saw what happened in YABTECH, a big shame. That shit cannot happen during our time. And when you talk to those athletes, they have a reason. I mean, you can’t invite me to the national championships if you’re not going to pick up my tickets. No way. Or why should I come to the national championship? At end of the day, it’s going to be a big problem to get my ticket refund. We need to get a lot of things right. We need to win back the confidence of these athletes. The athletes no longer trust anybody. Back then, when we were coming for the national championship, okay, I’ll get my ticket and come here. And after my competition, I get my refund before I go back to Europe. It’s not the same. A lot of things is in mess.

How would you describe the success story of the MTN Champs Athletic Academy?

I will say the process has been fantastic especially how we were able to scout and get the athletes currently in the Academy. Going by the results, you can tell that we did very well.

Would you say the future is bright for track and field in Nigeria?

The future has always been bright for Nigerians and African-Americans. It’s just that, you know, we have the raw material, the talents, but the factory is not there to modify or rather let me say the factory is not functioning at its peak. So, it is difficult for some of these raw materials to transform into a finish product.

We have done the first three editions and I can tell you that we are growing. The fourth edition is going to be a bomb. It’s going to be big. I mean, we are bringing in lot of innovations. We’ll try to tell them how to go about running this sport. But suddenly, we do that and they don’t. It’s going to be colorful. It’s going be fantastic.