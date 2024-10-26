Fire Breaks Out On Lagos Blue Line Track

Share

A fire outbreak occurred on a section of the Lagos Blue Line track opposite the NEPA Station near the Eko Bridge in the Apogbon area of Lagos State.

The incident, which took place at 4:12 p.m. on Saturday, was confirmed by Gboyega Akosile, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, via a post on his X handle.

Akosile reported that no casualties were recorded, as there was no train service operating on the line at the time.

READ ALSO:

Also, a swift response from a team of safety and emergency personnel, as well as other first responders, ensured the fire was fully extinguished.

“Lagosians in that area can go about their business peacefully as the situation is under control,” Akosile assured residents in the post.

He also advised people to await further updates regarding the operations of the Lagos Blue Line from the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (@Lamataonline).

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the authorities are expected to provide additional information after assessing the situation.

For now, Lagosians can be rest assured that the incident has been contained, and efforts are underway to resume normal operations on the Lagos Blue Line.

Share

Please follow and like us: