Fire Breaks Out At Sierra Leone’s Presidential Building

Tragedy struck on Saturday when parts of Sierra Leone’s Presidential State House in central Freetown were engulfed in flames, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and prompting swift emergency response efforts.

According to reports from Sierra Leonean government officials, the fire, which broke out around 4 p.m. local time, affected the third and fourth floors of the iconic State House building.

However, the president’s office located on the second floor was reportedly not impacted by the blaze.

President Julius Maada Bio was confirmed to be away from the country at the time of the incident. He is currently in Turkey, where he is attending an international conference.

The country’s Information Ministry released a statement reassuring the public that emergency teams were working round the clock to contain the fire and prevent further damage to the historic structure.

“Emergency teams are working diligently to ensure it remains protected,” the statement read.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic in the area as large flames and dense black smoke were seen pouring out of the upper floors of the presidential building.

Videos circulating on social media showed the extent of the inferno as firefighters battled to bring the situation under control.

A local resident, Mohamed Kamara, recounted the moment to journalist, saying, “We saw smoke and fire billowing from the windows and the top floor of the building this evening.”

In a swift security response, the police cordoned off roads leading to the State House while soldiers were deployed to secure the area and prevent any breaches amid the emergency.

As of press time, the cause of the fire remains unclear, and investigations are expected to begin once the fire is fully extinguished.

