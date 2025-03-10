Fire Breaks Out At Geometric Premises

Share

There was a fire outbreak in the early hours of Monday, March 10, in a temporary building in the premises of Geometric Power.

According to a statement issued by the management of Nigeria’s foremost integrated power company, located in the Osisioma Industrial Layout, Aba, Abia State, the building was used by a defunct South African electricity firm known as Group 5 during the construction of facilities in the integrated power company and has been of little use in over 12 years.

It stated that though the cause of the fire had yet to be determined, it was contained by the Geometric Power staff before the arrival of the Abia State Fire Service which responded promptly to the emergency call.

“Geometric Power management commends its staff members for their vigilance and gallant efforts in containing the fire and the Abia State Fire Service for its swift response and professionalism.

“The management also appreciates members of the public for their concern and support.

“Geometric Power assures the public of their commitment to work assiduously for constant, quality and affordable electricity in the Aba Power Ring-fenced Area and elsewhere for the rapid socioeconomic progress of the Nigerian nation.”

Meanwhile, the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company has announced load shedding across its franchise.

In a public notice to its customers, it said that the load shedding was due to a fault in a transmission infrastructure.

The notice was titled: “Power supply disruption due to transmission fault.”

The notice read: “Dear esteemed customers, we regret to inform you that there has been a significant load-shedding exercise across Ikeja Electric’s franchise areas due to a fault on a transmission infrastructure. This has resulted in widespread power supply disruption and instability.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) engineers are currently working tirelessly to resolve the issue and restore normal power supply as soon as possible.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding during the period. Further updates will be provided as we receive more information on the restoration efforts.”

