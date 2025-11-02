Fire At Shop In Mexico Kills 23, Officials Say

A fire that broke out at discount shop in Mexico has killed at least 23 people and injured 11 others, local officials have said.

The blaze broke out on Saturday in the centre of the northwestern city of Hermosillo at a branch of Waldo’s – Mexico’s largest discount chain.

Multiple local authorities described the incident as an explosion, though regional Governor Alfonso Durazo said the exact cause had yet to be determined.

The Sonora state public security secretariat said it had ruled out the possibility it was an attack or act of deliberate violence against civilians, reports the BBC. Children are among the victims, officials said, with a 15-year-old girl among those taken to hospital.