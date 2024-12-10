Fire At Kwara Residential Building Claims Life

Share

A fire outbreak that gutted a residential building at Alore area, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has claimed the life of a 41-year-old man, simply identified as Abdulfatai.

A statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was caused by spontaneous ignition in a room storing combustible materials, including petrol, batteries, and a tyre inflator engine.

“A fire truck and its crew swiftly arrived at the scene to combat the blaze at a dwelling of about 35 rooms. Upon arrival, the fire had already engulfed some rooms, but the determined firefighters worked diligently to contain and extinguish the fire, preventing its spread to other areas.

Ultimately, five rooms were affected, while 30 rooms were successfully saved. “Tragically, the fire claimed the life of a 41-yearold man, identified as Abdulfatai from Ile Alate, Abayawo. He had come to spend the night at a friend’s residence, but was unable to escape due to intense smoke, which rendered him unconscious.

His body was handed over to his family after the firefighting operation.” Meanwhile, the State’s Fire Service Director, Prince Falade John, has “extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and the Magaji of Ile Alaparun.

He also emphasised the critical importance of adhering to safety precautions to prevent fire hazards.”

