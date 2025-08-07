The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said the recent fire incident in Egbin Power Plant affected its substations in some parts of Lagos State.

Speaking in a statement issued by the TCN spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah said the fire incident occurred on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at about 6:30 a.m.

According to her, the fire at the Egbin Power plant ultimately led to the damage of its 150 megavolt-amperes power transformer, causing oil leakage from the transformer due to a tear in its main tank.

She noted that the incident has led to a reduction in bulk power supply to the Ikorodu and Odogunyan 132/33 kilovolt transmission substations, which supply Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company and Ibadan DisCo for some parts of its franchise areas, as well as Sagamu Line 1, Sagamu Line 2, and Maryland Line 2 on the 132 kilovolt network within Lagos State.

READ ALSO

“Investigations traced the cause of the fire to a faulty 33 kV instrument transformer (CT/VT) installed by Egbin Power Plc, which was engulfed by fire. This ultimately led to the damage of a 150 MVA power transformer belonging to TCN, causing oil leakage from the transformer due to a tear in its main tank.

“As a result of the incident, there is a temporary reduction in bulk power supply to Ikorodu and Odogunyan 132/33 kV transmission substations, which supply IKEDC and IBEDC for some parts of their franchise areas, as well as Sagamu Line 1, Sagamu Line 2, and Maryland Line 2 on the 132 kV network within Lagos State.

“Investigations traced the cause of the fire to a faulty 33 kV instrument transformer (CT/VT) installed by Egbin Power Plc, which was engulfed by fire. This ultimately led to the damage of a 150 MVA power transformer belonging to TCN, causing oil leakage from the transformer due to a tear in its main tank.

“As a result of the incident, there is a temporary reduction in bulk power supply to Ikorodu and Odogunyan 132/33 kV transmission substations, which supply IKEDC and IBEDC for some parts of their franchise areas, as well as Sagamu Line 1, Sagamu Line 2, and Maryland Line 2 on the 132 kV network within Lagos State.”