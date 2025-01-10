Share

The Federal Government through the Fire Service Ministry on Friday revealed that Nigeria recorded the death of 100 lives and properties worth N67.1 billion to fire outbreaks in 2024.

According to the agency reports, 30,890 lives and properties worth N1.94trn were saved from destruction during various fire outbreaks across the country in the year under review.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Abdulganiyu Jaji, attributed many of the incidents to negligence and non-compliance with safety regulations.

Jaji urged Nigerians to be more cautious and vigilant during the harmattan period, adding that the risk of fire outbreaks is high during this season.

He also urged Nigerians, especially operators of fuel stations, gas refilling plants, and users of gas cylinders, to adhere strictly to safety protocols to prevent avoidable disasters.

Looking ahead to 2025, Jaji expressed the agency’s commitment to improving public safety, enhancing response times, and leveraging advanced technology.

The statement reads partly, “In the year 2024, the Federal Fire Service successfully saved property worth N1.94 trillion and recorded an estimated property loss of N67.1 billion.

“In the same year, the Federal Fire Service responded to fire and other emergencies during which 30,890 lives were saved while 23 lives were lost. As fellow Nigerians, we share in this grief and commiserate with the bereaved families and their loved ones.”

“Currently, we are in the harmattan season when humidity is low, and the risk of static spark or gas explosion can spread rapidly. Fire is a delicate and dynamic force that requires us to be more cautious and vigilant.

“At this point, I implore all operators of fuel stations, petrol tankers, gas refilling stations, gas cylinder consumers and the general public to follow safety protocols and regulations.”

