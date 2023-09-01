FIPAN: Rising Prices, Scarcity Of Grains Put Poultry Sector On Edge

Amid ongoing scarcity of livestock grains in the country following skyrocketing prices of the feed mills, the Feed Industry Practitioners Association of Nigeria (FIPAN) has warned Nigerians to brace for increase in prices of livestock in the country till festive periods.

Specifically, FIPAN warned that it was time government opened up the country’s borders to allow importation of grains, especially maize and soya bean, otherwise, prices of livestock would continue to skyrocket, with common man not being able to buy them for consumption.

Similarly, the association called on the Federal Government to stop the export of grains and soya bean in oder to concentrate them on the domestic market to feed livestock. Giving the advice in Lagos, the President of FIPAN, Raymond Isidinaso, said that feed producers were at crossroads over bloated prices in the country, which is pushing many of its members out of business amidst unprecedented repercussions.

Isidinaso explained that the multiplier effects of the livestock feed had put the future of poultry industry in Nigeria in an uncertain situation. He, however, warned that many poultry firms would soon close shops unless the Federal Government intervenes in the hardships its members are facing.

According to him, the soaring prices of eggs, chicken, fish, and other poultry products are largely attributed to the scarcity of maize and soya bean, adding that these two ingredients are essential in the production of poultry feed, and their shortage has resulted in increased costs.

The FIPAN president emphasized that there would soon be a scarcity of eggs, chicken, and other livestock due to the unavailability and rising cost of maize and soya beans, which are crucial for livestock feed production. In order to correct the malaise, he demanded Federal Government’s immediate intervention by releasing grains from the nation’s reserve in order to alleviate the challenges faced by the industry.

The association also expressed concerns about the potential increase in unemployment if the industry collapses, as it currently contrib- utes approximately 45 per cent to the nation’s labour force. In an effort to mitigate the impending food crisis, Isin- dinaso noted that FIPAN had put forth certain recommendations.

These include demanding the immediate halt of soya bean seed exports and calling for intervention in the importation of maize for livestock feeds. He stated that the high prices of grains had made the poultry business non- profitable in the country for all stakeholders operating in the sector.

Already, the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict is having major impact on cost of grains in the country, thereby threatening food security. Currently, the war is preventing the importation of grains like wheat and other agro commodities into the country. For instance, scarcity of animal feed for some times now has been rocking the country’s agric sector over non-availability of maize and this has culminated in its skyrocketing prices, which is beyond Nigerian farmers’ limits.

Amidst this development, the South West wing of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) called on the Federal Government to intervene in the lingering grain crisis, stating that the incessant increase in the cost of grains was laying siege on the poultry sector. In fact, PAN, which decried the acute scarcity of maize and soya bean, said that the poultry industry, worth billions of naira, may suffer a drastic collapse if the government does not salvage the situation.