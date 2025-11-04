Fiorentina Sacks Pioli After 10 Winless Games

Fiorentina have announced the sacking of their head coach, Stefano Pioli, with immediate effect following a disastrous start to the Serie A season.

The decision comes after the Italian side failed to win any of their first ten league games, leaving the club languishing near the bottom of the table.

Announcing the development via his X post on Tuesday, Fabrizio Romano wrote, “Fiorentina have sacked their head coach Stefano Pioli with immediate effect, as expected. It’s over after zero wins in the first 10 Serie A games.”

Pioli, who was appointed Fiorentina coach in July 2025, was unable to turn around the team’s fortunes despite high expectations.

The club’s management described the move as necessary to revive Fiorentina’s campaign and emphasised that they are actively searching for a replacement who can steer the team back to competitiveness.

“ACF Fiorentina can confirm that Stefano Pioli has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the first team.

“The club would like to thank him and his staff for the professionalism shown during their time at Fiorentina.

Daniele Galloppa will take charge of the first team temporarily, starting from this afternoon’s training session,” the club stated on its X handle on Tuesday.