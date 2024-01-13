Fiokee Unveils Musical Mystery in New Single ‘If You Don’t Mind’

Renowned guitarist and music maestro, Fiokee, has once again graced the Nigerian music scene with his latest single, “If You Don’t Mind.” Produced in collaboration with the talented Xtofa. This track is set to captivate audiences with its melodious charm, soulful beats, and Fikee’s beautiful vocals.

In this musical endeavor, Fiokee not only showcases his extraordinary guitar skills but also proves his prowess as a singer, creating a masterpiece that seamlessly blends genres. “If You Don’t Mind” invites fans and the industry to witness Fiokee’s vocal debut, a moment that goes beyond the conventional boundaries of his guitar excellence.

The production collaboration with Xtofa adds an extra layer of creativity, resulting in a track that promises to resonate with a diverse audience. The infectious rhythm, cou- pled with Fiokee’s signature guitar prowess, creates an ir- resistible groove that is bound to make “If You Don’t Mind” a chart-topping hit.

With its catchy lyrics and en- gaging melody, the song is set to become a favorite among music enthusiasts.