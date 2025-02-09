Share

Nigerian guitarist, Fiokee has taken to his social media page to mourn the passing of his sister due to domestic violence.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, Fiokee expressed grief over his sister’s tragic passing, which he was previously unaware of.

He revealed that his sister suffered in silence and urged individuals in similar situations to leave.

Speaking further, Fiokee vowed that justice would be served in his sister’s domestic violence death, acknowledging that no punishment can bring her back.

He wrote; “My heart is shattered. I can’t believe I’m writing this, but my sister is gone. She was taken from us by someone who claimed to love her. I had no idea she was suffering in silence. She never spoke about the abuse, and now it’s too late”.

“If you are in an abusive relationship, please, I beg you, speak up. I know it’s not easy. I know fear can make you stay quiet. But silence can be deadly. Some people care, people who will help you. Please don’t wait until it’s too late”.

“Justice will take its course, but no amount of punishment will bring my sister back. If this message can save even one life, then her death will not be in vain”.

“Rest in peace, my love. I will miss you forever. Emrich Effanga”.

