Fintri To Cabinet Members: Eschew Corruption, Embrace Devt

Members of the Adamawa State Executive Council as well as their Permanent Secretaries have been tasked to eschew corruption and embrace development in the state.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri dropped the task during the Eid-el-Fitr homage paid to him by members of the Executive Council and Permanent Secretaries at the Government House, Yola, yesterday.

The Deputy Governor, Prof Kaletapwa Farauta, who led the delegation congratulated Governor Fintiri on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

In his speech, Fintiri expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for the successful Ramadan fast and appreciated his cabinet members for taking the time to celebrate the joyous occasion with him.

He commended their unwavering loyalty and pledged to continue providing good governance to the people of Adamawa State. The governor also urged them to uphold the virtues and lessons learned during the Ramadan period.

