Fintiri’s Retention Of Retired Perm Secs Sparks Criticism

The Adamawa State Government yesterday defended its decision to retain some retired permanent secretaries, saying the decision was legal. It also said it made the decision because of the need to address manpower gaps in the civil service.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has come under intense criticism for allegedly breaching the civil service rules by retaining the permanent secretaries.

This development, according to senior civil servants, who spoke on condition of anonymity, is responsible for widespread discontent, low morale, and growing indiscipline in the service. A director described the situation as “a skewed and strange anomaly which has become the new normal”.

He said:“It is demoralizing to see people who have reached the age of retirement still occupying seats that should have been vacated for younger officials.” Civil servants argued that the extension of tenure for retirees is a violation of civil service rules, which stipulate that officers must retire upon attaining 60 years of age or 35 years of service.

However, the Head of Service (HoS) Isa Ardo dismissing the claims, explained that governors have the prerogative to retain the services of retired officials on contract based on peculiar exigency and shortages of manpower. He said: ”Generally, the civil service has a window.

If somebody retires and the government still needs their services, they can be given a contract appointment or tenure extension. “This is at the discretion of the governor, and there is nothing illegal about it. “Even the Federal Government has done it in the past. It is not new.”