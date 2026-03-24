Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Monday, joined the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, and other top party leaders in Yola, Adamawa State, for the grand reception of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri into the ruling APC.

The event, held at the Ribadu Square, was attended by eminent party stalwarts, stakeholders and enthusiastic supporters.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, a key figure in the APC and Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, joined his colleagues in warmly receiving Governor Fintiri, describing his defection as a strategic and significant boost to the party’s consolidation efforts, particularly in the North-East region.

In his remarks, Vice President Kashim Shettima described Fintiri’s entry into the APC as “a big catch” that would further enhance the party’s electoral dominance and national spread.

He emphasized the central role of governors in party leadership, noting that in all APC-controlled states, governors serve as the party leaders and rallying point for unity, coordination and grassroots mobilization.

Also speaking, APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, hailed the defection as a major political milestone, affirming that the ruling party remains the most formidable platform for delivering good governance and sustainable development across Nigeria.

In his speech, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri expressed appreciation for the warm reception and pledged his full commitment to the ideals and vision of the APC.

He assured party leaders and supporters of his readiness to work collaboratively in promoting the party’s agenda and delivering greater dividends of democracy to the people of Adamawa State.