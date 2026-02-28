The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Bashiru, has said that Friday’s defection of the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling party was a testimony to its acceptance.

Ajibola, who spoke to newsmen after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Friday, equally attributed Fintiri ‘s defection to the President’s political sagacity. Ajibola said that the opposition was not crying for development, but for loss of privileges and opportunities.

He said: “I think we saw it coming. The goal of our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is to build a pan-Nigerian political party.

So we have a situation whereby, across the geopolitical zones in Nigeria, we have a very strong presence and with the addition of Governor Fintiri to the APC today, I think it’s only one state in the entire Northeast that is not under the canopy of the APC.

“Of course, North-Central, SouthSouth, we have total. So in Nigeria to- day, we have 30 governors in the APC, three in the PDP, one in Accord, one in Labour Party, and one in APGA.

So we believe that this is a testimony to the political acceptability of the APC, and the political sagacity of the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

On the opposition’s protest against the new Electoral Act, he said: “Why I was laughing was that they were not crying for the average Nigerian people, they were not crying for development of our people.

They were crying because of loss of privilege, loss of opportunity to continue to plunder the resources of the Nigerian people.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the past two and a half years has blocked all the leakages where some people are milking Nigeria dry.

The growth of our foreign reserves from about $3 billion to $49 billion did not come out of the blues, it’s not magic. It’s because all those cesspool of corruption have actually been blocked.”