Fintiri’s Defection Long Expected, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the defection of Adamawa State governor Ahmadu Fintiri, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), was long expected.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Ini Emembong, noted that though the governor had severally denied the defection rumour, his announcement on Friday in a broadcast confirmed that had hitherto aligned with the ruling party.

PDP stated that while it acknowledged that the move is within Fintiri’s legal rights, “it is clearly against political principles and morality, a challenge to multi-party democracy and democratic consolidation.

“For a person to abandon a platform that provided political coverage for him, across many election cycles at the sight of slight discomfort, is unambiguously an exhibition of unrestrained cowardice, and not a mark of a principled politician.”

The party wished him well, but reminded him that history and posterity are the ultimate and unbiased judges of human conduct and are actively recording the actions and inactions of people.

PDP urged its members in Adamawa to accept this sad reality with grace, knowing that the true test of a person is during times of inconvenience and contention.

“They should remain resolute in the hope that the rebirth movement of our party is on course and will certainly reposition our party back to winning ways,” the statement added.