Fintiri’s Aide On Community Mobilization, Peaceful Coexistence Resigns

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State on Community Mobilization and Peaceful Coexistence, Comrade Shehu Yohanna, has resigned from his position.

Yohanna, who also serves as the State Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), described his resignation as an act of courage, principle, and deep commitment to democratic ideals.

In his resignation letter addressed to Governor Fintiri through the Secretary to the State Government, Yohanna stated that he now feels compelled to devote his energy fully to strengthening the ADC as a viable opposition platform capable of holding government accountable and deepening democratic practice in the state.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Fintiri for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the peace and development of Adamawa State. Yohanna also extended gratitude to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, whom he described as “a father figure and democrat who has always encouraged inclusive politics.”

According to him, Atiku’s unflinching support and commitment to participatory democracy have been instrumental in promoting credible opposition and good governance.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commended Yohanna’s decision, describing it as a reaffirmation of his dedication to the ideals of the ADC and a significant step toward strengthening opposition politics in Nigeria.

In a statement personally signed by him, Atiku urged Yohanna to work closely with the Chairman of the State Transition Leadership Team, Sadiq Dasin, and other stakeholders to advance the ADC’s objectives.

He stressed that a vibrant opposition remains a cornerstone of democratic consolidation, urging Yohanna and other ADC leaders to remain steadfast in building an inclusive and progressive political alternative for Nigerians.

ADC members across Adamawa State have also hailed the development, describing Yohanna’s move as a demonstration of renewed vigour within the opposition. They believe his exit from the Fintiri administration will allow him to more effectively coordinate the party’s mobilisation and advocacy activities, particularly among the youth and grassroots supporters.

As the 2027 general elections draw closer, Yohanna’s resignation is expected to further reshape the political landscape in Adamawa State, with Atiku’s open commendation seen as a signal of support for stronger opposition voices to balance Nigeria’s evolving democratic space.