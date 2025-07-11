Fintiri Vows To Tackle Illegal Mining, Security Threats In Ganye Chiefdom

As the activities of illegal mining continued uncontrollable in parts of Adamawa, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to curbing illegal mining activities and addressing security threats in Ganye Chiefdom and across the State.

Fintiri disclosed this while receiving a delegation of prominent sons and daughters of Ganye Chiefdom led by the Gangwari Ganye, Alhaji Umaru Adamu Sanda, during a thank-you visit at the Government House in Yola.

According to Fintiri, “We have set machinery in motion to curb illegal mining in the state. I don’t have to wait for the Federal Government to act, together with your support, we will nip security problems in the bud”.

He called on the people of Ganye to complement government’s efforts by being vigilant and monitoring suspicious movements of informants and criminal agents within their communities and report same to the law enforcement agencies for necessary action.

Fintiri described Gangwari as an excellent leader, adding that it is rare to have the type of Gangwari Ganye people have. “We will continue to support you and every section of the state inorder to promote peaceful coexistence for the collective benefit of our state”.