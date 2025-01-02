Fintiri Urges Nigerians To Believe In Nigeria Despite Hardship

Share

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri yesterday urged Nigerians to believe in Nigeria and the Nigerian project despite the severe hardship.

He expressed confidence that things would improve this year. The governor said: “As a nation, we have a lot to be thankful for in the year 2024, hoping that the hope, dreams and expectations of this year must not be lost, we must resolve this new year to return to ourselves and give impetus to them.’’

Fintiri added: “I am happy that when things got hard the people of Adamawa in the spirit of being their brother’s keeper, were there for each other.” He noted how his government had to intervene as the economic hardship drove up the cost of living.

He said: “As we are in the New Year, our Government will continue to build an economy that works for all, we will keep attracting historic investments into the state.”

The governor added: “In 2025, let’s continue to show up for one another, and together, let’s build a better future for everyone.

“We must start by defining for ourselves the kind of future that we want, it is only when we agree on this that we can unite towards recreating the Nigeria of our collective dreams.”

Share

Please follow and like us: