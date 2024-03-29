Fintiri Urges Christians To Uphold Unity, Peaceful Co-Existence During Easter

As Adamawa State citizens join the rest of the world to celebrate Easter, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has called on Christians to show the spirit of unity, love and peace.

According to him, the Easter season should serve as a reminder of the selflessness, love, sacrifice and tolerance of Jesus Christ.

Governor Fintiri in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou on Friday morning, said such fundamental values would go a long way in promoting and strengthening the harmony in the state.

While calling for a national rebirth In order to move the nation forward, Governor Fintiri urges for attitudinal change.

“Remembering that foundation is particularly meaningful this Easter because our nation is facing challenges that we can overcome if we choose to, by exercising collective tolerance and being ready to make sacrifices”.

He advised Nigerians to always provide selfless services to humanity just as Christ demonstrated through his death and resurrection.

“When we show love and offer selfless service just as Christ did, then our nation and indeed the world we live in will be a better place for all of us”, he noted.

He challenged Nigerians to use the period to supplicate to God on behalf of the country so that Nigeria would be able to come out of the present economic challenges.

The Governor also called on the people to make ample use of the opportunity of the season for sober reflection, adding that the teaching on being your brother’s keeper is even more apt now.

“It can start with a conscious effort at living peaceably with one another, regardless of religious views. Nigeria needs a peaceful environment for development to thrive. And when we pray for peace, we should be prepared to work for peace and live peacefully. And that can start now,” Fintiri emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Police Command has assured Adamawa citizens of hitch-free Easter celebrations towards ensuring the safety and security of all citizens during the Easter period and beyond.

A statement by the Command’s spokesperson SP Suleiman Nguroje reiterated the commitment of CP Dankombo Morris who has directed all Divisional police officers (DPOs), Operational Commanders and their supervising Area Commanders to personally lead the Men deployed to areas of likely security threats within their respective areas of responsibility (AoRs)

The Command emphasizes the importance of professional conduct among its officers deployed for these duties and warned that all officers to be accountable and transparent while discharging their responsibility.

While felicitating with the Government and people of the state, especially the Christian community, he urged people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest Police Station.