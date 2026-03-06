Fintiri To FG: Address Worsening Humanitarian Situation In Adamawa

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has appealed to the Federal Government to sustain the support in addressing the worsening humanitarian situation in the State.

Fintiri made the appeal Tuesday when he received the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Mohammed Doro, who paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yola.

The governor used the minister’s visit to flag-off a presidential food and nutrition intervention pro- gramme to intimate him that Adamawa is grappling with serious humanitarian challenges.

He stressed that the intervention materials brought by the ministry would help cushion the impact on vulnerable residents, assuring that the items would be transparently and efficiently distributed to reach the intended beneficiaries.

The state government has already been implementing measures to tackle humanitarian concerns, and the federal intervention has come at a critical time to complement ongoing efforts, he stated.

While urging the Federal Government not to lose sight of Adamawa situation, he emphasized that the state deserves sustained attention and support due to its unique challenges.

Speaking earlier, Dr. Bernard Doro said the delegation was in the state on a presidential directive to commence the distribution of food items and nutritional support to vulnerable households.

Dodo explained that Adamawa is among the ten northern states selected to benefit from the initiative, which targets vulnerable populations, particularly children under five, in a bid to combat malnutrition.

“Malnutrition among children under five is a serious issue. The President has directed that we continue from where the World Food Programme stopped due to shrinking international funding. The Federal Government has stepped in to ensure that support continues,” the minister said.