Fintiri Tasks 987 Forest Guards On Professionalism

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has charged newly trained forest guards to relate professionally with the public and shun all forms of intimidation and harassment.

The Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Mr Hussaini Hammangabdo, disclosed this in a statement in Yola. Hammangabdo stated that the governor gave the charge during the graduation of 987 trained forest guards held in Yola, where he was represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta.

The governor urged the forest guards to see themselves as privileged citizens called to serve their communities and the nation, and to discharge their duties with diligence, discipline and professionalism.

He commended the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) for coordinating and supervising the forest guard initiative. Fintiri also appealed to the public to support and cooperate with the guards deployed to their various communities and assured the state governmen’s support to the initiative.