Fintiri Signs N583.3bn Budget Bill Into Law

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has signed the 2026 budget of N583.3 billion into law. The approved signed budget includes N209.64 billion for recurrent expenditure, representing 35.94 per cent of the total estimate, and N373.69 billion for capital projects, accounting for 64.06 per cent of total spending.

According to him, the budget is anchored on strategic priorities aimed at strengthening infrastructure, expanding education and healthcare services, enhancing job creation, and supporting citizens’ welfare.

The governor added that the budget was prepared after wide consultations and reflects the aspirations and needs of communities across the state.

Speaking on the security challenges facing the state, Fintiri said the government would deploy some of the trained forest guards to the Hong Local Government Area to address emerging security issues.

He pledged that his administration would improve working relations with the media and work towards achieving additional milestones in education, infrastructure, and other sectors through the implementation of the budget.