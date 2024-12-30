Fintiri Signs #486.2bn 2025 Budget Into Law

Share

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has signed the 2025 budget of ₦486,218,047,600 into law, following its passage by the State Assembly.

New Telegraph reports that the budget tagged “Budget of Service” aims to finance government programs and services in the state.

Presented to the assembly earlier this month, the budget is based on current macro-economic indicators, including an oil production benchmark of 1.8 million barrels per day, an oil price benchmark of $80.00 per barrel, and an exchange rate of ₦1,314.94 to the dollar.

After signing the budget, Governor Umaru Fintiri thanked members of the house of assembly for their support and cooperation.

He assured the people that the budget would be implemented transparently, with every kobo accounted for.

Fintiri expressed optimism that Adamawa will become one of the most developed states in the country once the budget is fully implemented.

The governor also thanked the media for their reporting and urged them to maintain a positive relationship with the government in 2025.

He hoped that Nigerians would soon see a positive change in the country’s current situation.

Notable attendees at the budget signing ceremony included Deputy Governor Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, Speaker of the State Assembly Bathiya Weasley, and other principal members of the executive and legislature.

