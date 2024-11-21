Fintiri Resolves Conflict Between Dangote Firm, Host Community

Share

The prolonged conflict between Dangote Sugar Company and the host community in Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State has now been resolved by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

The resolution followed a proactive closed-door meeting between the refinery’s management and the stakeholders from the host communities on Tuesday at the instance of Governor Fintiri who announced that the government has intervened to find a lasting solution.

Fintiri said a reasonable solution has been reached, and that the state government will engage the communities to inform them of the expected outcomes of the company.

He emphasised the importance of intervention, citing the impact on citizens’ fortunes, hope, youth employment and improved living standards and promised to lead the discussions to ensure beneficial decisions.

Key issues addressed during the meeting included incorporation into company programmes, creating wealth and opportunities, infrastructure development, access roads, health and education sectors, and measures to improve host communities’ poverty level.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Auwal Tukur, welcomed stakeholders and outlined the meeting’s purpose to collaboratively resolve persistent issues between the communities and the company.

Share

Please follow and like us: