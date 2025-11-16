Fintiri Rejects Wike, Others’ Expulsion, Party Ratifies Damagum

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, yesterday dissociated himself from the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and others from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fintiri, who was absent at the convention with Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara and Osun State counterpart, Ademola Adeleke on his verified X handle said “I believe that this decision is not in the best interest of the party, and I will not be party to any attempt that could further plunge the PDP into unending crisis.”

He added “As a faithful party member, my position is clear: I stand for the peace and stability of the PDP, and I will not support anything that could lead to its disintegration. I believe that peace and reconciliation are the only ways forward for our great party.

I urge all stakeholders to work towards healing the divisions within the party and to strive for unity and cohesion. “As a party man, I am committed to supporting efforts that promote peace, stability, and progress within the PDP.

Let me reiterate that my position is guided by the desire for peace and reconciliation, and I will continue to work towards achieving this goal.

The party has unanimously confirmed Ambassador Umar Damagum as its substantive national chairman at its ongoing elective national convention, holding at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

The decision made at the gathering, of delegates, leaders, and supporters, marked a remarkable event which doused months of internal squabble in the party, as it seeks to unify ahead of future electoral contests.

The motion for Damagum’s ratification was moved by Hon. Tony Abineri, Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the PDP and leader of the Forum of State Chairmen, on behalf of over 3,000 accredited delegates.

It was seconded by Edward Marshal, another prominent party chieftain, according to them, in strict adherence to Section 32 of the PDP Constitution (as amended). Abineri stressed the procedural integrity of the process, stating that: “I hereby move the motion for the ratification of Ambassador Umar Damagum as the substantive National Chairman of our great party.

This action is in accordance with Section 32 of the PDP Constitution (as amended)”. The ratification thus ended the prolonged speculation over the party’s national leadership, a move which is expected to strengthen the PDP’s internal cohesion and strategic readiness for a national resurgence.