Fintiri Proposes N583.3bn 2026 Budget

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri on Thursday evening presented a proposed ₦583.33 billion Appropriation Bill for the 2026 fiscal year to the Adamawa State House of Assembly.

Tagged the “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Renewal,” the proposal allocates ₦209.64 billion (35.93%) to recurrent expenditure and ₦373.69 billion (64.07%) to capital projects.

Governor Fintiri said the budget aims to consolidate infrastructure development, strengthen social services, deepen economic reforms, and sustain peace in the state. His presentation drew applause from the assembly, which subsequently passed a vote of confidence in the governor.

He emphasized that the budget reflects prevailing economic realities and realistic revenue projections, with expenditure priorities carefully aligned with the state’s fiscal capacity. The focus areas include completing ongoing projects, initiating strategic new infrastructure, investing in education and healthcare, tackling poverty and hunger, and expanding support for agriculture, commerce, and small and medium enterprises.

Governor Fintiri also highlighted plans to sustain fiscal discipline through compliance with International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) and the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) framework.

A key innovation in the budget process is the introduction of e-budgeting to replace bulky hard-copy documents, a move expected to reduce costs and enhance efficiency. Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) were urged to strengthen ICT capacity to align with the new system.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to peace, security, and democratic cooperation with the legislature, expressing optimism that the 2026 budget would further place Adamawa State on a path of inclusive and sustainable development.

In response, the Speaker of the House commended the cordial relationship between the Executive and the Legislature, attributing the successes to the transparent nature of Fintiri’s administration.

The House of Assembly subsequently passed a vote of confidence in Governor Fintiri, citing his performance and numerous awards received.