Fintiri Promises To Boost Corps Members’ Welfare, Renovate NYSC Camp

Adamawa State government has announced plans to renovate facilities at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Damare, Girei Local Government Area, to make the environment more conducive for activities.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri disclosed this during the 2025 orientation course for 1,700 Batch C Stream II corps members deployed to Adamawa State.

He expressed hope that the state’s conducive climate, continues to attract entrepreneurs, citing the establishment of the Adamawa Investment Promotion Agency as one of the government’s strides.

The Governor urged corps members to explore these opportunities to succeed during their service year.

Represented by the Chief of Staff Government House, Yola, Dr Edgar Amos the governor emphasized the importance of the orientation course in equipping corps members for national development.

He advised them to take the training seriously, build lasting relationships, and maintain positive interactions with host communities.

“Consider yourselves as bona fide members of the community, immerse yourselves in the culture, and maintain healthy relationships”, he maintained.

” Adamawa is one of the most peaceful states in the country, but I urge you to remain security conscious and apply the tips you’ll receive during this period”, he emphasized.

Earlier, the Chairman of the NYSC State Governing Board and Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Barrister Wali Yakubu, expressed confidence that the corps members would enjoy their stay in Adamawa.

He encouraged them to embrace the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Also, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Ateli Samson, commended Governor Fintiri for his generosity, including the donation of 50 bags of rice, 10 cows, and 10 jerricans of oil for the corps members.

He also acknowledged the Governor’s recent increase of corps members’ allowances to N20,000 and the improved feeding arrangements at the orientation camp.

The State Chief Judge, Justice Hapsat Abdurrahman, represented by Justice Helen Hammanjoda, administered the oath of allegiance to the corps members during the ceremony.

