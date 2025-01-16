Fintiri Pledges Support To Wives Of Fallen Heroes

Share

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has pledged the continuous support of his administration to the wives of Nigerian fallen heroes to improve their standard of living.

Fintiri made the pledge in an interview with journalists shortly after the Armed Forces celebration and Remembrance Day in Yola yesterday.

He said: “Their late husbands were cut off unprepared at the battle field and so the widows deserve to be empowered.

“So, we will open up our skills acquisition centers for them; I will give them all the needed support to encourage those in service that we are always with them and for them.”

Warrant Officer, Ali Mohammed retired, Chairman, Nigeria Legion Adamawa chapter, appreciated the state government for supporting their members and wives of the fallen heroes.

