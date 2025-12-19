Fintiri Pledges Justice For Slain Lamurde Women, To Set Up Probe Panel

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintri Tuesday announced plans by the state government to set up a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate the December 8 shooting incident in the Lamurde Local Government Area, which resulted in the death of 12 women, 11-year-old girl and three boys from Tsobo.

He made the announcement during a visit to Lamurde and five affected communities in the Suwa District. He assured residents of a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure justice for the victims.

The governor, who appealed for calm, said the Adamawa State Peace Commission had been engaging youths, elders, clerics, and community leaders from the affected areas in efforts to restore peace.

He described the killing of women during the protest as tragic and unacceptable, adding that the victims were innocent and defenceless.

According to him, the panel of inquiry will be chaired by a retired High Court judge and will investigate both the immediate and remote causes of the incident, as well as make recommendations aimed at reconciliation and lasting peace.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, the District Head of Lamurde, Pwahomakai Joseph appealed to the government to intervene decisively to achieve lasting peace between the Bachama and Tsobo communities.

Meanwhile, the Tsobo Development Association unanimously condemned the recent violence which led to the deaths of several Tsobo people and destruction of properties.

Addressing journalists in Yola, the association, among other things demanded justice and accountability for the atrocities committed against the Tsobo community by the Bachama people.