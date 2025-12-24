New Telegraph

December 24, 2025
  3. Fintiri Pardons Farmer…

Fintiri Pardons Farmer Sentenced To Death For Killing Herder

A farmer, Sunday Jackson, sentenced to death by the Supreme Court for killing a herder in self-defense, has been granted pardon by Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri.

Recall that community leaders and the victim’s family have pleaded with the state governor to exercise his prerogative of mercy to pardon Jackson.

The governor signed the pardon on Monday, granting the clemency under Section 212 of the Nigerian Constitution. Jackson, who spent over a decade in custody, was attacked on his farm in 2015, leading to the fatal altercation.

His case sparked national debate over self-defense rights and justice. Jackson is a local farmer in Don village in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State. His supporters have hailed the governor’s decision as a victory for mercy and reconciliation.

Earlier, Fulani groups had hailed the Supreme Court judgment that sentenced Jackson to death by hanging for the killing their kinsman.

The group, along with other Fulani indigenes, sees the verdict as an assertion of their rights and a response to what they perceive as targeted attacks against their members in various communities.

