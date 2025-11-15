Fintiri Opposes Wike’s Expulsion, Calls For Party Unity

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has distanced himself from the decision to expel the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement released on Saturday, Governor Fintiri stressed that he does not support Wike’s expulsion, warning that such actions could plunge the PDP into deeper crisis.

“I dissociate myself from the position of expelling the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, @GovWike, from @OfficialPDPNig (PDP). I believe that this decision is not in the best interest of the party,” Fintiri said.

READ ALSO:

The governor emphasized that he remains a loyal party member committed to stabilizing and strengthening the PDP. According to him, unity, not punitive measures is what the party needs at this critical moment.

“My position is clear: I stand for the peace and stability of the PDP, and I will not support anything that could lead to its disintegration,” he stated. “Peace and reconciliation are the only ways forward for our great party.”

Fintiri urged stakeholders nationwide to prioritize healing divisions, fostering cohesion, and restoring trust within the party.

“I urge all stakeholders to work towards healing the divisions within the party and to strive for unity and cohesion,” he added. “My position is guided by the desire for peace and reconciliation, and I will continue to work towards achieving this goal.”