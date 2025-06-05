Fintiri Mourns Death of Aminu

Share

Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of renowned elder statesman and academic, Professor Jibrin Aminu, describing his passing as a monumental loss to the nation.

Professor Aminu, who died at the age of 85, was hailed by Governor Fintiri as “a towering figure in Nigeria’s intellectual and political landscape.”

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, the Governor said the late professor’s contributions to Nigeria were immeasurable, spanning several decades of dedicated public service.

“His loss is monumental, not only for Adamawa State but for the entire nation, which greatly benefited from his wisdom, scholarship, and decades of patriotic service,” the statement read.

Professor Aminu held several key national positions, including Minister of Education, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, and Senator representing Adamawa Central. In all these roles, he was noted for his dignity, intellect, and unwavering commitment to national development.

“Nigeria has lost one of its finest minds, a devoted public servant, and a distinguished son of Adamawa. Professor Jibrin Aminu was a rare breed of patriot and a silent reformer whose legacy spans education, diplomacy, and politics. His life’s work is an enduring gift to the nation, and his humility and wisdom will be sorely missed,” Governor Fintiri said.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the professor’s shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus. He also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and Nigerians whose lives were touched by Professor Aminu’s extraordinary service.

“Though his passing leaves a void, his legacy remains a guiding light for generations to come. May his soul find peace in the mercy of Allah,” the Governor concluded.

