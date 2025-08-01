Fintiri Increases Corps Members’ Allowance To N30,000

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has announced an upward review of the monthly allowance paid to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the State from N20,000 to N30,000.

The announcement was made on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2025 Batch B Stream I Orientation Course held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Damare, Girei Local Government Area.

Fintiri, who was clad in full NYSC regalia, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth development and the welfare of corps members posted to the state.

He noted that the increment reflects the state government’s ongoing efforts to provide a conducive environment for service, including regular support with food items and other welfare interventions.

He noted, “As a government, we are committed to improving the welfare of corps members, adding that this increment aligns with our promise to create a friendly and supportive atmosphere for you”.

Governor Umaru Fintiri also revealed that preparations have reached an advanced stage for constructing a brand new NYSC camp in the state.

He directed the State NYSC Coordinator to engage corps members with relevant professional backgrounds in architecture, civil engineering, and quantity surveying to participate in the supervision of the project.

Congratulating the newly sworn-in corps members on the successful completion of their academic journeys, the Governor welcomed them to Adamawa State and assured them of the government’s hospitality and support.

He described them as strategic partners in the implementation of key government policies, especially in the education sector. “As bona fide citizens of Adamawa during your service year, you are expected to uphold discipline, engage in community development, and cultivate healthy interactions,” Fintiri stated.

He emphasised the importance of the orientation course, noting that it prepares corps members physically and mentally for national service.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Youths and Chairman of the NYSC Governing Board in the state, Barrister Wali Yakubu, urged corps members to take the orientation course seriously, obey camp rules, and embrace skill acquisition opportunities that would promote self-reliance beyond their service year.

The State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Caroline Osoro, acknowledged the positive response and discipline shown by the new corps members since their arrival at the camp.

She said the orientation course is designed to equip them with the tools needed to make meaningful contributions to national development.

She commended Governor Fintiri for the stipend increase, his plans for a befitting camp, and other welfare packages for corps members, describing him as a visionary leader and a beacon of youth empowerment in Nigeria.

Highlights of the event included the administration of the oath of allegiance by the Chief Judge of Adamawa State, Justice Hapsat Abdurrahman, and a presentation of the NYSC journal to the Governor.