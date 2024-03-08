Fintiri Disburses N50,000 To 10,000 To Micro Business Owners In Adamawa

In an effort to cope with the current harsh economic realities, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has disbursed Fifty thousand naira to over ten thousand to micro business owners in the state.

Governor Fintiri made the disbursement on Friday during the flag-off ceremony at Mahmud Ribadu Square, Yola to micro business owners.

The Governor noted that the disbursement is through the Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency, “it has a significant milestone in his government’s commitment to uplifting the socio-economic status of the people and fostering inclusive growth across all sectors of our economy”.

He stressed further that “as a government, we recognize that micro-businesses form the backbone of our local communities, driving innovation, creating employment opportunities, and contributing to the overall prosperity of our people and our dear state”.

“The decision to allocate these cash grants stems from our unwavering dedication to alleviating poverty and empowering our entrepreneurs to thrive in a competitive marketplace”, the Governor emphasized.

By providing direct financial assistance to ten thousand micro-business owners, we aim to catalyze their growth, enhance their productivity, and enable them to scale up their ventures to new heights since we are aware of their limited access to capital due to a lack of resources and infrastructure.

Fintiri warned that “these cash grants are not merely handouts but strategic investments in the future of Adamawa State, believing in the entrepreneurial spirit of our people and our commitment to creating an enabling environment for business to succeed”.

In his remark earlier, the Commissioner for Entrepreneurship Development, Iliya James commended the State Governor for his foresight in empowering the Youths and Women with the belief that much can be done in another dimension.

Also speaking, the head of Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency (PAWECA), Hajjiya Aishatu Bawa Bello said the event is also a bold step towards enhancing the capacity of Adamawa State people to be able to cope with the current harsh economic realities and urged the beneficiaries to be effectively utilized the money given them.