Fintiri Criticizes FG’s Economic Policies, Says Nigerians Are Suffering

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on Thursday, strongly criticized the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

Speaking at the National Reconciliation Committee meeting of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, Governor Fintiri expressed concerns over the rising economic difficulties, urging the Federal Government to reconsider its approach.

According to the Governor, President Tinubu-led government policies are worsening the hardship faced by Nigerians.

Fintiri lamented the current state of the nation’s economy, saying, “Nigeria is bleeding, we are suffering, there is too much anger, and the economic policy is not working.

“That is why we always call on the Federal Government to reconsider some of these economic policies that are only putting hardship on Nigerians.”

Dignitaries present include the Governors of Bauchi and Taraba States as well as the acting PDP National Chairman and the meeting focused on strengthening party unity in the North-East.

Fintiri stressed that holding power is a privilege granted by God and that governance should be based on trust and responsibility, urging the Federal Government to adopt policies that ease citizens’ burdens rather than aggravate their suffering.

“Whatever will make us cry must not be part of your policy because the country belongs to us. It does not belong to the World Bank, IMF, or the international community,” he added.

On party matters, Fintiri reaffirmed the commitment of North-East PDP governors to strengthening the party in the region.

He highlighted the importance of unity, which he credited for the party’s strong performance in the last presidential election.

“There is no state in the zone that PDP lost. Even the one we lost in Borno, up until now, we are still wondering how we lost that election because we know we did not lose that election in Borno,” he stated.

Chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, acknowledged that internal divisions contributed to PDP’s loss in the last general election.

He emphasized the committee’s determination to address party weaknesses and rebuild trust among its members.

“We are here to interact with our leadership and membership of our great party so that we can discuss where we are falling short of what we were supposed to do, which led to the outcome we witnessed,” Oyinlola said.

