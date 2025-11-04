Fintiri Commissions TETFund Office Complex

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has commissioned a TETFund-sponsored office complex at Adamawa State University, Mubi, named after former Vice Chancellor and current Deputy Governor, Prof. Kaletpwa Farauta.

The inauguration, which coincided with the university’s 16th, 17th, and 18th convocation ceremonies, was attended by Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, and TETFund’s Director of Research and Development/Centres of Excellence, Dr. Salihu Girei Bakari, who represented the Chairman of TETFund’s Board of Trustees, Aminu Masari.

Governor Fintiri commended TETFund for its continued investment in tertiary education and lauded Dr. Bakari for his contribution to educational development in the state. He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving education standards across Adamawa.

In his remarks, Dr. Bakari thanked Governor Fintiri for his leadership and expressed delight at contributing to the state’s educational growth, pledging that TETFund would continue to support higher institutions in the state.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Augustine Clement, also praised TETFund for delivering a world-class facility and assured that intervention funds would be judiciously utilised.