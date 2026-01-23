Fintiri Commends Niger Navy For Civil-Military Cooperation

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has applauded the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Idi Abbas, for his visionary leadership and commitment to civil-military cooperation.

Governor Fintiri made this remark on Thursday at the occasion of commissioning and handing over a Primary Healthcare Centre at Mullah, Hyema Community in Hong Local Government Area of the State.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Human Services, Mr Zirra Bubanani, also praised the project facilitator for citing the facility in Hyema Community, saying the project will improve access to healthcare services.

According to the Governor, the primary healthcare centre would reduce preventable illnesses, improve maternal and child health outcomes and bring affordable healthcare closer to residents.

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas (CNS), said the project was executed under the CNS Special Intervention Quick Impact Project to strengthen civil-military cooperation and support community development.

Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, who was represented by Rear Admiral Adamu Yahaya, stated that the initiative reflected the Navy’s commitment to national development beyond safeguarding lives and property, adding that the cooperation will promote collaboration between the Armed Forces and host communities to achieve sustainable peace and development.

He said the “Special Quick Intervention Project was launched in 2024 to reinvigorate civil-military relations and honour distinguished senior officers of the Nigerian Navy”.

“It is also an indication that beyond physically securing lives and properties, we are committed to serving the interests of Nigerians through other ways”, he said.

The naval boss said the Mullah healthcare project was facilitated by Rear Admiral Kohath Levi, an illustrious son of the community, describing it as a milestone in community engagement.

Facilities commissioned include a newly constructed healthcare centre with a maternity ward, general ward, consultation room, pharmacy, laboratory and a solar-powered borehole.

He urged residents to continue to collaborate with the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies to enhance collective security and well-being.

In his remarks, Rear Admiral Kohath Levi, who is the project facilitator, said the project was conceived to address challenges in accessing quality basic healthcare in rural communities.

“The idea of this intervention project was conceived as a stopgap measure to address the challenges of accessing quality healthcare services, especially basic healthcare in our communities.

He thanked the Adamawa State Government for rendering strong support for the project, leading to its timely completion, saying the facility was powered by a 6.5-horsepower solar inverter to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services.

Mr Matthew Bala, who spoke on behalf of the community, thanked the Nigerian Navy and assured stakeholders that the facility would be protected and maintained for present and future generations.