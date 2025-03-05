Fintiri Commends Diri For Providing Amenities In Baylesa 

Share

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Wednesday, commended his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri, for providing the necessary amenities to the state in the last five years, noting that leaders that provide infrastructure for the people have their interest and overall wellbeing at heart.

Governor Fintiri gave the commendation when he inaugurated a new Commissioner’s Quarters and a dual carriage road in the New Yenagoa City in continuation of Governor Diri’s fifth-anniversary celebration.

The Adamawa governor said his Bayelsa counterpart has had a commendable five years and that their party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is very proud of his performance.

He also stated that Diri meant a lot to the people of the country and that, like every other PDP governor, he has rendered honest service while translating his vision into reality.

Fintiri observed that anyone who was in Yenagoa a few years ago would attest that the city was different today.

He said, “Anyone who provides infrastructure does so for the greatest number of the people.

“Diri has etched his name as a governor doing wonders in Bayelsa State and has cultivated special friendship across the country and a fraternal bond within the PDP family.

“Like every other PDP governor, Diri is delivering on his campaign promises and changing the narrative of Bayelsa with speed and precision in a manner that has never been witnessed before in the state.”

“We must therefore, congratulate the people of Bayelsa for the positive transformation. It is exciting to know that this development is fairly distributed across the state. My brother, you have done what everybody knows is good for this state.

“This development has its challenges, especially in a terrain that is as difficult as Bayelsa’s. It is a task that can only be executed by a large-hearted leader like Diri.

“You have not only responded to the yearnings of the people of Bayelsa but also made your party, the PDP, proud as well as your friends with this impressive score card.”

In his remarks, Governor Douye Diri expressed appreciation to the host communities of Onopa and Amarata for their peaceful conduct, which ensured the smooth delivery of the projects.

He stressed that for a city to grow like other cities in the country, it had to be properly planned.

“We thank you for the support. From day one, when we came in, Bayelsa and indeed Yenagoa, the state capital, has been peaceful. And because of your support, we have been performing.

“I also thank the contractor and the New Yenagoa City Development Agency for their hard work, and together, we will deliver the New Yenagoa City.”

The governor directed Lubrik Construction Company to extend the road to link the Tombia Airport Road for easy accessibility, which he said should be completed by the end of this year.

While appreciating his Adamawa counterpart, Diri described him as a friend and brother of the Niger Delta, who had been very supportive of the region’s agitation for a fair deal on oil derivation.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Perepuighe Biewari, said the completion of the housing project marked the beginning of development in the area as it would open it to more infrastructure and economic development, which would, in turn, stimulate the economic growth of the state.

The Lands Commissioner equally explained that the project, which consists of 40 units of five-bedroom duplexes, was approved in 2021, and the construction commenced on February 10, 2022.

Also speaking, his Works and Infrastructure counterpart, Moses Teibowei, explained that the city was intended to accelerate housing development in the state capital in a planned form with amenities such as public water supply, solar lights, electricity, playground, shopping area, worship centre, and security posts, among others.

He said: “The road is one of the many dual carriageways within the New Yenagoa City. It measures approximately 2.1km, 3.7 metre width on either side with a two meter shoulder on either side of the driveway.”

Teibowei expressed confidence that the road would improve vehicular movement of goods and services, aesthetics and accessibility for security operatives to protect the state and therefore attract economic growth.

