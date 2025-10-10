Fintiri Charges Newly Inaugurated PDP Executives On Unity, Commitment

The newly inaugurated members of the Adamawa State Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have been charged to work in unity and strengthen the party’s structures across the state.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri gave this charge on Thursday when he received the new party leaders on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Yola.

Governor Fintiri, who described the new party Executives as “An assembly of men and women of character and integrity,” urged them to work harmoniously and remain focused on building a stronger PDP ahead of future elections.

He also directed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to ensure that every salary-earning member of the party fulfils their financial obligations by paying party dues to support its activities.

According to the Governor, “I assure you of the full support of my administration, don’t be in a hurry to bring out candidates; it’s not yet time. When the time comes, we’ll know who can win elections. What matters is victory for the party. If anyone wishes to leave, they should do so without blackmail”.

Speaking earlier, the State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Hamza Bello Madagali, commended Governor Fintiri for ensuring a transparent and credible process during the recent party congresses and for finding them worthy to serve.

He lauded the Governor’s achievements in education, infrastructure, security, and youth empowerment, describing Adamawa under Fintiri as “a model of purposeful governance.”

Alhaji Madagali assured the Governor of the new leadership’s total loyalty and commitment to uphold unity and continue working with the administration to meet the aspirations of the people.

It would be recalled that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has officially inaugurated its newly elected State Executive Committee, with Hamza Madagali and Mr Saleh Sheleng emerging as the State Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

The inauguration ceremony at the Government House in Yola, as a result of the party congress conducted on September 27, where the new executives were elected to pilot the affairs of the PDP for the next four years.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, represented by his deputy, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, on the occasion, congratulated the new executives and charged them to consolidate on the achievements of the outgoing leadership.

He urged the new team to foster peace and reconciliation within the party, stressing the importance of unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Where there is a need to forgive one another, please do so, so that we can approach 2027 in full force”, and advised them to carry everyone along, particularly women and youths, in their drive to strengthen the PDP at both state and national levels.

Hamza Madagali, in his acceptance speech, pledged to restore peace and progress within the party, promising to keep his doors open to all members to ensure the party’s success from the ward level up to the state.