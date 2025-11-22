Fintiri Bags Good Governance Award From Margi Cultural Unity

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State was on Saturday honoured by Margi Cultural Unity for good governance at a grand civic reception that also featured the unveiling of a new Margi national attire.

The event, which took place at the Ribadu Square, Yola, served as both a cultural celebration and an opportunity for the governor to reflect on his journey, identity and stewardship.

Speaking at the occasion, the Governor said the honour bestowed on him by his kinsmen is more than ceremonial; it is a validation of a shared history and collective identity.

He emphasised that the confidence his people placed in him has helped him confront challenges with faith and determination.

He said to achieve the noble goal, the government strengthened security not only through reinforcement but by rebuilding trust between leaders and citizens, traditional rulers were re-engaged and empowered, as “a society that forgets its elders forgets its soul.”

‎The governor stated that today, Adamawa stands as one of the most peaceful states in the North-East, a peace he attributed to cooperation, justice and collective resilience.

‎On development, Fintiri highlighted major investments in infrastructure, stating that the roads, bridges and urban renewal projects across the state were not undertaken for prestige but to ease the lives of citizens and restore public confidence. He described infrastructure as “hope made visible.”

‎On education, he recalled his own humble beginnings and stressed that ignorance is costly. This, he said, informed his administration’s declaration of free and compulsory education, including payment of WAEC and NECO fees for all students.

‎Similarly, the governor outlined extensive reforms in the healthcare sector, including the construction and renovation of facilities, recruitment of health professionals, procurement of modern equipment and the establishment of an ultra-modern laboratory at the State Specialist Hospital, which now offers free dialysis and diagnostic services.

‎Fintiri also highlighted empowerment programmes for youth and women, noting that no society thrives when its young people are idle and its women excluded

Employment opportunities, business grants and vocational training, he said, are all part of the government’s strategy to build a self-reliant population.

‎He further said that his government has put strong reforms within the civil service, including sanitising payrolls, rewarding merit and restoring dignity to public service.

‎The event also saw the unveiling of a new Margi national attire, which the governor described as a symbol of identity, pride and continuity with the traditions of ancestors who once adorned garments such as pizhi, dzar and gumbara. He encouraged the Margi people everywhere to wear the new attire with honour.

‎The launch of the new Margi national attire was a significant moment, symbolising cultural pride and unity. Fintiri explained that the attire is not just for the body, but for the conscience, reminding Margis of their values and identity.

Governors of Taraba, Bauchi, Oyo and the Deputy Governor of Borno States graced the occasion.