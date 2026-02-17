Fintiri Applauds Tinubu’s Economic Reforms

…Says States Now Delivering More Projects

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has declared President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms and approach to federalism a tool enabling states to access more resources for development projects.

Governor Fintiri, who spoke on Monday in Yola, the state capital, during President Tinubu’s one-day visit to the state, said the administration’s policies and leadership style had strengthened cooperation between the Federal Government and sub-national governments.

The Governor said that the President’s “proper grasp of the tenets of federalism” has allowed greater devolution of resources and responsibilities to states and Local Governments, making it easier to deliver democratic dividends.

READ ALSO:

According to the Governor, nation-building requires collective effort, expressing Adamawa’s readiness to deepen collaboration with the Federal Government in pursuit of shared prosperity, security and inclusive growth.

Fintiri noted that the state invited the President not only to commission projects but also to show appreciation for his economic decisions.

Adamawa, he noted, recognises the President’s courage in implementing macro-economic reforms despite opposition voices and political criticism.

Speaking further, he described Tinubu as “Nigeria’s best sailor,” urging him to remain steadfast and continue making difficult decisions in the national interest.

In response, President Tinubu assured Nigerians of his commitment to national service, saying, “As your leader, I am assuring you of my continuous service and sacrifice. Nigeria is ours to develop once again.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the President arrived at Lamido Aliyu Mustapha International Airport, Yola, at about 1:20 p.m., accompanied by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Masha; and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties and Other Matters, Ibrahim Masari.

A large crowd drawn from the state’s 21 Local Government areas welcomed him.

During the visit, the President inaugurated several projects and met with key stakeholders.

Projects commissioned included the Yola Model School; the expanded eight-lane Galadima Aminu Way featuring an overhead bridge, underpass and roundabout; the dualised Gimba Road; the remodelled State High Court Complex; and a newly constructed automated gate and office complex at the Government House.

He also performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a new NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Malkohi, which Fintiri announced would be named after the President.

Among dignitaries present were Governors Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Prof. Babagana Zulum (Borno), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau); the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Mohammad Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha; former Borno State Governor Ali Modu Sheriff; former Adamawa State Governor Muritala Nyako; and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.