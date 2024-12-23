Fintiri Announces Creation Of Seven New Chiefdom, Emirates

Share

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has announced the creation of seven new chiefdoms and emirates in the state.

The Governor made this announcement on Monday in a statewide broadcast in preparation for the forthcoming Christmas and New Year festivals.

According to the Governor, the new chiefdoms and emirates include the Huba Chiefdom with headquarters in Hong, with a Second Class status, Madagali Chiefdom with headquarters in Gulak, with a Second Class status, Michika Chiefdom with headquarters in Michika, with a Second Class status.

Others include Fufore Emirate with headquarters in Fufore, with a Second Class status, Gombi Chiefdom with headquarters in Gombi, with a Third Class status, Yungur Chiefdom with headquarters in Dumne, with a Third Class status, and Maiha Emirate with headquarters in Maiha, with a Third Class status.

He noted that the creation of these new chiefdoms and emirates is aimed at repositioning the traditional institution and enhancing its role in promoting peace, security, and development in the state.

The move is also expected to provide more centres for dispute resolution, improve governance in ungoverned spaces, and strengthen social cohesion, he emphasized.

The announcement indicated that three new Emirates and chiefdoms were carved out of the Adamawa emirate while the other three were carved out of the Mubi emirate.

By this announcement, a balance of sorts has been created between Adamawa South and the two other zones.

The governor noted that the creation of the new chiefdoms and emirates is already gazetted and is now part of the state’s statutory repository.

He congratulated the new Emirates and Chiefdoms, while acknowledging the demands and agitations from other nationalities, assuring that his administration will continue to address them.

Fintiri reflected on the achievements of his administration in 2024, describing it as a “season of harvest” for the state and prayed for an even more prosperous 2025.

